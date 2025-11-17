Tripura Aims Higher: Empowering 1.35 Lakh Rural Women

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has announced an ambitious revision in its targets, aiming to empower 1.35 lakh women as 'Lakhpati Didis' in the current financial year, an initiative backed by extensive state support. This was disclosed in a recent state-level steering committee meeting.

The meeting, chaired by State Rural Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh on November 15, discussed the successful achievements of previous targets and the potential for growth. Tarit Kanti Chakma, CEO of TRLM, emphasized the milestone reach and necessary steps forward.

In line with this mission, Chief Minister Manik Saha facilitated the disbursement of Rs 100 crore to 1,00,000 women to support their economic activities. The 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, aiming to bolster annual income for self-help group members, sees its highest concentration in South Tripura.

