Left Menu

Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

A Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region ignited fires at port and energy infrastructure facilities, causing widespread power outages. The assault damaged port equipment and civilian vessels, affecting 36,500 households. Restoration efforts are underway to mitigate further disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:38 IST
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa ignited fires at vital port and energy infrastructure facilities, emergency services reported on Monday.

The strike left port equipment and multiple civilian vessels damaged, according to Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba, who shared updates via Telegram. He noted ongoing power outages affecting one of the ports, with specialists striving to restore electricity.

The assault disrupted power to 36,500 households, as stated by Ukraine's private energy firm, DTEK, with 32,500 homes still without power as of morning. Significant damage was reported to DTEK's facilities in a detailed brief on Telegram detailing the overnight attack's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custo...

 India
2
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia: Bus Collision Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia: Bus Collision Claims Lives

 India
4
ACME Solar Wins Compensation for Rajasthan Project Amidst Regulatory Changes

ACME Solar Wins Compensation for Rajasthan Project Amidst Regulatory Changes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025