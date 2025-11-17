Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa ignited fires at vital port and energy infrastructure facilities, emergency services reported on Monday.

The strike left port equipment and multiple civilian vessels damaged, according to Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba, who shared updates via Telegram. He noted ongoing power outages affecting one of the ports, with specialists striving to restore electricity.

The assault disrupted power to 36,500 households, as stated by Ukraine's private energy firm, DTEK, with 32,500 homes still without power as of morning. Significant damage was reported to DTEK's facilities in a detailed brief on Telegram detailing the overnight attack's impact.

