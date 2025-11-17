Master Capital Services Poised to Expand in the Booming Mutual Fund Market
Master Capital Services has received initial approval from Sebi to sponsor a mutual fund. This move allows the company to take further steps towards establishing an Asset Management Company and launching mutual fund schemes tailored for various investors. The initiative aligns with the burgeoning growth of India's mutual fund industry.
- Country:
- India
Master Capital Services announced that it has secured provisional clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to sponsor a mutual fund.
This pivotal approval enables the company to proceed with further regulatory procedures to develop an Asset Management Company and unveil diverse mutual fund schemes, once Sebi's final registration requirements are met.
The forthcoming mutual fund business intends to offer a range of equity, hybrid, and multi-asset options designed for various investor profiles, as highlighted by Master Capital Services, a subsidiary of the long-standing financial powerhouse, Master Trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Schemes
Healthcare Global Enterprises Sees 11% Profit Dip Amid Growth Investments
France Secures €9.2 Billion Investment Despite Political Unrest
Hyundai's Bold Investment Drive: A $86.47 Billion Commitment
Claude Andre Harbonn to Lead Investment Advisory at Bank of Singapore