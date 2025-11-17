Master Capital Services Poised to Expand in the Booming Mutual Fund Market

Master Capital Services announced that it has secured provisional clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to sponsor a mutual fund.

This pivotal approval enables the company to proceed with further regulatory procedures to develop an Asset Management Company and unveil diverse mutual fund schemes, once Sebi's final registration requirements are met.

The forthcoming mutual fund business intends to offer a range of equity, hybrid, and multi-asset options designed for various investor profiles, as highlighted by Master Capital Services, a subsidiary of the long-standing financial powerhouse, Master Trust.

