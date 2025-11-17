Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

A dramatic rescue unfolded on Monday at the Kwar hydroelectric power project site along the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Workers narrowly escaped a fiery fate when a truck caught ablaze within a tunnel.

The fire erupted during regular tunnelling tasks, prompting immediate action from the Fire and Emergency Services Department. Despite the intense situation, all labourers were swiftly and safely extracted without any injuries or fatalities.

The rapid response of local officials and emergency services averted potential disaster, highlighting the importance of safety measures in high-risk construction environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)