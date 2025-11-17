Left Menu

Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

In Jammu and Kashmir, a truck fire inside a tunnel at the Kwar hydroelectric project endangered several labourers, who were safely rescued by firefighting teams. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:58 IST
Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue unfolded on Monday at the Kwar hydroelectric power project site along the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Workers narrowly escaped a fiery fate when a truck caught ablaze within a tunnel.

The fire erupted during regular tunnelling tasks, prompting immediate action from the Fire and Emergency Services Department. Despite the intense situation, all labourers were swiftly and safely extracted without any injuries or fatalities.

The rapid response of local officials and emergency services averted potential disaster, highlighting the importance of safety measures in high-risk construction environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

 Global
2
XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

 United States
3
Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

 India
4
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025