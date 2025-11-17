Left Menu

Global Market Jitter: Emerging Markets Brace for Economic Data

Emerging market stocks stabilized with anticipation of U.S. economic data. Hungarian and Polish currencies remained subdued as Central-Eastern Europe's interest rate decisions approached, reflecting concerns over fiscal spending and inflation. Meanwhile, Chile's political landscape shifted with current presidential election dynamics aligning with broader Latin American trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:04 IST
Global Market Jitter: Emerging Markets Brace for Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks steadied on Monday as investors braced for the release of delayed U.S. economic data. Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint was subdued preceding an important interest rate decision due later in the week.

The broad MSCI Emerging Markets Index made a modest recovery, rising 0.2% after a significant drop the previous session. This slide stemmed from hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials, which weakened expectations for a December rate cut. Concurrently, a transparent insight into U.S. economic conditions is eagerly awaited, as the nonfarm payroll report remains under keen scrutiny.

In Central-Eastern Europe, monetary policy takes center stage, with Hungary expected to keep its base rate unchanged amid increased fiscal spending and upcoming elections. Analysts predict a dovish tone despite the elevated budget deficit. Meanwhile, Chilean politics saw twists in the presidential elections, potentially further shifting right as crime continues being a pivotal concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

 Global
2
XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

 United States
3
Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

 India
4
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025