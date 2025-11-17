Global Market Jitter: Emerging Markets Brace for Economic Data

Emerging market stocks steadied on Monday as investors braced for the release of delayed U.S. economic data. Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint was subdued preceding an important interest rate decision due later in the week.

The broad MSCI Emerging Markets Index made a modest recovery, rising 0.2% after a significant drop the previous session. This slide stemmed from hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials, which weakened expectations for a December rate cut. Concurrently, a transparent insight into U.S. economic conditions is eagerly awaited, as the nonfarm payroll report remains under keen scrutiny.

In Central-Eastern Europe, monetary policy takes center stage, with Hungary expected to keep its base rate unchanged amid increased fiscal spending and upcoming elections. Analysts predict a dovish tone despite the elevated budget deficit. Meanwhile, Chilean politics saw twists in the presidential elections, potentially further shifting right as crime continues being a pivotal concern.

