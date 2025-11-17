Diplomatic Conversations: Lavrov and Araghchi Discuss Nuclear Diplomacy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone conversation with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme. This exchange highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts to address and resolve nuclear issues. Details of the discussion were not disclosed by Lavrov's ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:06 IST
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov connected by telephone with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Monday. The central topic: Tehran's nuclear programme.
The interaction comes amidst a swirl of international efforts aimed at navigating the complexities surrounding Iran's nuclear development and potential agreements.
Details on the outcome of the discussions were not released. However, the conversation underscores continued dialogue between Russia and Iran regarding this critical geopolitical issue.
