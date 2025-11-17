Left Menu

Rapid Response Quells Bookstore Blaze Near Laxmi Nagar Metro

A fire erupted at a bookstore near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, but was swiftly controlled without any injuries reported. Four fire trucks responded promptly, and the cause remains unknown. Authorities are investigating.

Updated: 17-11-2025 19:44 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India

A sudden blaze erupted at a bookstore close to gate number 2 of Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on Monday evening, prompting an immediate response from fire services.

Within short order, multiple fire tenders had arrived at the scene to undertake a firefighting operation. The swift action ensured the fire was extinguished without causing injuries or casualties.

In a press briefing, fire officer Nitin confirmed the deployment of four fire trucks to the site. Although the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities have ruled out any loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

