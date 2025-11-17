Iraq Seeks Sanctions Waiver for Lukoil Amid Oilfield Sale

The government of Iraq is in talks with the U.S. Treasury Department, aiming to secure a six-month waiver from sanctions for Lukoil, as reported by three Iraqi energy officials.

Such a waiver would grant the Russian oil major additional time to sell its stake in the significant West Qurna-2 oilfield amid challenges posed by heightened sanctions.

The sanctions, part of President Donald Trump's initiative to pressure Russia over the Ukraine conflict, have led Lukoil to declare force majeure on the field, highlighting the geopolitical ripple effects on energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)