Left Menu

India: From Emerging Market to Global Model - PM Modi's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's role as an emerging model for the world, highlighted its economic resilience amid global challenges, and urged states to focus on development and competitive growth. He dismissed claims of perpetual 'Election Mode,' stressing an 'Emotional Mode' focused on people's aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:04 IST
India: From Emerging Market to Global Model - PM Modi's Vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion during the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi portrayed India as not just an emerging market, but a burgeoning model for global progress. Addressing the recent sweeping success of the NDA in Bihar, he hailed it as a verdict for development politics.

Reflecting on the global economic turmoil prompted by the European crisis in 2022, Modi commended India's economy for maintaining a robust growth trajectory. Despite the escalating tensions in West Asia in 2023, India's growth rate remained around seven percent, showcasing its economic resilience amid worldwide instability.

PM Modi called on states to prioritize development, advocating for a competitive environment that enhances ease of doing business. He emphasized that the BJP's triumph in Bihar was less about constant campaign tactics and more about 'Emotional Mode', resonating with the public's hopes and dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Churu Farmers Rally: A Call for Justice in Rajasthan

Churu Farmers Rally: A Call for Justice in Rajasthan

 India
2
Unveiling Alleged Displacement of Gazans to South Africa

Unveiling Alleged Displacement of Gazans to South Africa

 Global
3
Congress Calls Out Alleged 'Vote Chori' in Bihar Elections

Congress Calls Out Alleged 'Vote Chori' in Bihar Elections

 India
4
Latur District Election Fever: A Glimpse into December's Local Polls

Latur District Election Fever: A Glimpse into December's Local Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025