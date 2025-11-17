India: From Emerging Market to Global Model - PM Modi's Vision

In a bold assertion during the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi portrayed India as not just an emerging market, but a burgeoning model for global progress. Addressing the recent sweeping success of the NDA in Bihar, he hailed it as a verdict for development politics.

Reflecting on the global economic turmoil prompted by the European crisis in 2022, Modi commended India's economy for maintaining a robust growth trajectory. Despite the escalating tensions in West Asia in 2023, India's growth rate remained around seven percent, showcasing its economic resilience amid worldwide instability.

PM Modi called on states to prioritize development, advocating for a competitive environment that enhances ease of doing business. He emphasized that the BJP's triumph in Bihar was less about constant campaign tactics and more about 'Emotional Mode', resonating with the public's hopes and dreams.

