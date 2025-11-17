Uttar Pradesh Boosts Youth and Artisan Economies with Empowerment Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government is making significant strides to bolster self-employment and revitalize traditional industries through a series of empowering initiatives. Key programs such as CM-YUVA, ODOP, and skill-upgradation measures are at the forefront, intending to establish over one lakh micro-enterprises annually. These efforts aim to unify youth, women, and artisan communities in sustainable economic development.

Set for a milestone by the financial year 2025-26, the Chief Minister's Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA) plans to benefit 1.70 lakh young individuals, offering them 100% interest-free and collateral-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for entrepreneurial ventures. This inclusive vision has reportedly catalyzed job creation and entrepreneurship across the state, making a noticeable impact in both urban and rural settings.

The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative plays a pivotal role in reviving traditional crafts. This ambitious scheme has given new life to the Sajar stone industry, among others, by extending financial support, training, and market access. Initiatives like Vishwakarma Shramik Samman are further enhancing artisans' skills and fortifying their economic stability, contributing significantly to Uttar Pradesh's evolving economic identity.