Sabarimala Gold Theft: Probe Intensifies with Scientific Scrutiny

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) initiated a scientific examination on Monday at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, as part of its investigation into the gold theft case. Samples are being collected from the Dwarapalaka sculpture and the gold-covered wooden door structure within the sacred space.

On November 7, the SIT arrested KS Baiju, a former Thiruvabharanam Temple Commissioner, linked to the case. He is expected to appear in court today. Criticism has surfaced from Congress MLA Sunny Joseph, who accused the state government of showing little urgency and impeding investigation progress.

Joseph asserted, "The Kerala Government remains indifferent towards the Sabarimala gold theft case. The investigation drags on, failing to bring the culprits to justice. This betrays the devotees' trust, despite the court appointing specially tasked investigators." The saga revolves around irregularities following a 1998 gold donation by Vijay Mallya, meant for temple adornment.

Unnikrishnan Potti, considered a prime suspect, was apprehended by the SIT on October 17. Recently, the team submitted a second report to the Kerala High Court, noting serious procedural lapses by the Travancore Devaswom Board. It claimed that records of significant transactions, including that of the Dwarapalaka idol in 2019, are missing.

The SIT is now seeking authorization for a scientific assessment to verify the gold-plated idols' weight pre- and post-restoration. (ANI)