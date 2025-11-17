Left Menu

GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

GMR Airports Limited will assume operations at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, marking its fifth Indian airport. Slated for December 2025, this transition promises modernization, enhanced connectivity, and greater economic potential for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:35 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major advancement for central India's aviation sector, GMR Airports Limited is poised to take over operations of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. The official transition is scheduled for next month, according to a recent announcement. This marks the addition of GMR's fifth airport in India, as the company gears up to expand its portfolio.

Currently managed by MIHAN India Limited, a joint venture between the Airports Authority of India and the Maharashtra Airport Development Company, the airport is strategically located within city limits. Joining GMR's roster, which includes major hubs like Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Nagpur's airport stands as a critical junction in a region well-connected by road and metro.

The facility presently accommodates five airlines, witnessing a steady rise in passenger traffic. With this privatization, experts anticipate accelerated infrastructure enhancements, attracting new carriers and extending connectivity. This development is projected to bolster Nagpur's stature as a key aviation hub and an economic catalyst in central India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

