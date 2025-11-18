China and Russia Strengthen Bonds in Energy and Agriculture
China aims to enhance its cooperation with Russia in areas like energy and agriculture. Premier Li Qiang expressed this during talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, emphasizing the desire for more agricultural imports and increased investment opportunities for Chinese businesses in Russia.
In a recent meeting in Moscow, China's Premier Li Qiang affirmed China's intention to expand cooperation with Russia, particularly in the fields of energy and agriculture.
Li conveyed to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that China is eager to import more agricultural goods from Russia, according to Xinhua News Agency.
The report also highlighted China's expectations for Russia to facilitate smoother investment operations for Chinese enterprises within Russian territories.
