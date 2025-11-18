Sanctions Bite: U.S. Measures Curb Russian Oil Revenues
U.S. sanctions against Russian oil giants, Rosneft and Lukoil, are effectively decreasing Russian oil revenues, according to the U.S. Treasury. These measures aim to curtail Russia's ability to finance its conflict with Ukraine by lowering the oil prices and reducing sales volume in the long run.
On Monday, the U.S. Treasury reported that its sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil are successfully diminishing Russian oil revenues.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control highlighted that their analysis indicates these sanctions are achieving their goal by reducing the price of Russian oil.
Consequently, Russia's capacity to finance its war efforts in Ukraine is expected to decline, potentially cutting future oil sales considerably.
