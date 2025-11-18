U.S.-Saudi Forum: Strengthening Business Ties Amid Controversy

The U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum, scheduled for this week in Washington, is anticipated to host chief executives from prominent companies including Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco, General Dynamics, and Pfizer. The forum coincides with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit, marking his first U.S. trip since 2018.

Executives from IBM, Alphabet's Google, Salesforce, and others will attend the November 19 event at the Kennedy Center. Panels will cover vital sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, technology, aerospace, health care, and finance. This visit follows a period of strained relations after the 2018 death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite past controversies, business and diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia show signs of deepening. Recently, both nations pledged substantial investments, complemented by plans to allow the sale of U.S.-made F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia.