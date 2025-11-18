Left Menu

U.S.-Saudi Forum: Strengthening Business Ties Amid Controversy

The U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington is set to gather CEOs from major U.S. firms alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Focused on strengthening business relations, the event addresses sectors like technology and energy while revisiting diplomatic tensions from the Khashoggi incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 05:20 IST
U.S.-Saudi Forum: Strengthening Business Ties Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum, scheduled for this week in Washington, is anticipated to host chief executives from prominent companies including Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco, General Dynamics, and Pfizer. The forum coincides with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit, marking his first U.S. trip since 2018.

Executives from IBM, Alphabet's Google, Salesforce, and others will attend the November 19 event at the Kennedy Center. Panels will cover vital sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, technology, aerospace, health care, and finance. This visit follows a period of strained relations after the 2018 death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite past controversies, business and diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia show signs of deepening. Recently, both nations pledged substantial investments, complemented by plans to allow the sale of U.S.-made F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia.

TRENDING

1
Sports Shifts: Quarterback Changes, Injuries, and Surprising Comebacks

Sports Shifts: Quarterback Changes, Injuries, and Surprising Comebacks

 Global
2
A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies

A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies

 Global
3
US News: Unfolding Legal Challenges and Agency Shakeups

US News: Unfolding Legal Challenges and Agency Shakeups

 Global
4
U.S. Sanctions Squeeze Russian Oil Revenues

U.S. Sanctions Squeeze Russian Oil Revenues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025