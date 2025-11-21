UPDATE 1-US offshore drilling proposal includes auctions off California coast

The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday unveiled a plan to hold as many as 34 oil and gas lease sales between 2026 and 2031 in the Gulf of Mexico and in federal waters off the coasts of Alaska and California.

The proposal is aligned with Trump's energy dominance agenda to supercharge domestic fossil fuel production. The plan includes 21 sales off the coast of Alaska starting next year, seven in the Gulf of Mexico and six in the Pacific Ocean from Northern to Southern California. The plan is likely to set up a fresh conflict between Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is among his biggest critics. Newsom has said that any plan to open up drilling in federal waters off the coast of his state would be "dead on arrival."

The plan does not include any sales in the Atlantic Ocean.

