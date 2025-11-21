Formal COP30 negotiations will resume on Friday morning, says source

Formal climate negotiations at the COP30 summit in Brazil will resume on Friday morning, a source told Reuters, after a fire had earlier forced the evacuation of the venue.

The venue was evacuated around lunchtime as negotiators hunkered down to push for a deal to strengthen climate action among the nearly 200 countries present.

