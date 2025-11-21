Formal COP30 negotiations will resume on Friday morning, says source
Reuters | Belem | Updated: 21-11-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 03:31 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Formal climate negotiations at the COP30 summit in Brazil will resume on Friday morning, a source told Reuters, after a fire had earlier forced the evacuation of the venue.
The venue was evacuated around lunchtime as negotiators hunkered down to push for a deal to strengthen climate action among the nearly 200 countries present.
Also Read: Trump signs order to remove tariffs from some Brazilian agricultural imports
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
Advertisement