Formal COP30 negotiations will resume on Friday morning, says source

Reuters | Belem | Updated: 21-11-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 03:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Formal climate negotiations at the COP30 summit in Brazil will resume on Friday morning, a source told Reuters, after a fire had earlier forced the evacuation of the venue.

The venue was evacuated around lunchtime as negotiators hunkered down to push for a deal to strengthen climate action among the nearly 200 countries present.

