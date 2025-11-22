EU to Back COP30 Deal Despite Concerns

The European Union has decided not to stand against the proposed outcome of the COP30 climate talks in Brazil, according to two sources familiar with the matter. An EU negotiator expressed concerns regarding the deal's lack of ambition and balance.

Despite these reservations, the EU will not block the agreement. The decision is driven by the deal's potential to provide essential funding for adaptation efforts for the world's poorest and most vulnerable communities.

While the proposal may not meet the EU's expectations in terms of ambition, its benefits for global adaptation strategies outweigh the drawbacks, making it a crucial support mechanism for those most at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)