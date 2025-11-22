Karnataka's Crop Conundrum: Agricultural Prices Tumble into Crisis

In a bid to address the plummeting procurement prices of maize and green gram in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged national agencies, including NAFED, FCI, and NCCF, to initiate purchases at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to safeguard farmers' interests.

Union minister for Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, responded by questioning the state government's decisions. He criticized Karnataka for not compelling local distilleries to procure maize at the MSP set by the Centre, raising concerns over the state's approach to handling the crisis.

The current market dynamics have transformed what could have been a prosperous season into a dire situation for farmers. While the MSP for maize and green gram is set at Rs 2,400 and Rs 28,768 per MT, respectively, marketplaces are witnessing far lower prices, creating economic distress for cultivators.

(With inputs from agencies.)