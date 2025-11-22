Left Menu

Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Congress's 'Vote Chor' Rally

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal criticized Congress's upcoming 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod Maha Rally', claiming it reflects their lack of issues. He believes the focus on 'vote theft' will backfire on Congress, while Congress aims to highlight electoral integrity at the rally on December 14 in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:26 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar unit chief Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal launched a scathing criticism against the Congress Party's planned 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod Maha Rally' scheduled for December 14 in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Jaiswal accused Congress of lacking substantial issues and claimed that their focus on alleged 'vote theft' would result in their own downfall.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "Congress has no other issues. By bringing up the notion of vote theft, they are drowning Tejaswi and his party. This focus will undoubtedly lead to Congress's fall." In contrast, Congress leader KC Venugopal announced the rally aims to send a nationwide message against perceived electoral threats.

Venugopal emphasized the need to address the 'spectre of Vote Chori,' framing it as a dire threat to democracy. The rally is an initiation of a larger struggle to preserve electoral integrity and oppose the 'Vote Chors.' The commentary also touched on intra-opposition tensions, with claims of possible defections from the INDI alliance led by Rahul Gandhi, as the ruling NDA celebrates electoral victories in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

