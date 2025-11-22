Nationwide Unity Marches Celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary

In a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's prodigious legacy, Unity Marches took place nationwide on Saturday, marking the 150th anniversary of India's first Home Minister's birth. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria participated in the Chandigarh event, highlighting the spirit of unity.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, flagged off a parallel march in New Delhi. Nadda proclaimed the celebrations as part of 'Sardar 150' and drew attention to the 'Ganga Pravaah Yatra' initiative, calling for young Indians to lead the nation toward solidarity and self-reliance.

From Odisha to Delhi, political leaders joined the march, honoring Patel's unifying influence. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta were among those who emphasized the necessity of embracing Patel's principles of unity for a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)