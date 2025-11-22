Left Menu

Nationwide Unity Marches Celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary

India commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Unity Marches across the country. Speeches by key political figures underline Patel's role in unifying India and emphasize the importance of youth leadership for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:39 IST
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria participates in 'Unity March' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's prodigious legacy, Unity Marches took place nationwide on Saturday, marking the 150th anniversary of India's first Home Minister's birth. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria participated in the Chandigarh event, highlighting the spirit of unity.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, flagged off a parallel march in New Delhi. Nadda proclaimed the celebrations as part of 'Sardar 150' and drew attention to the 'Ganga Pravaah Yatra' initiative, calling for young Indians to lead the nation toward solidarity and self-reliance.

From Odisha to Delhi, political leaders joined the march, honoring Patel's unifying influence. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta were among those who emphasized the necessity of embracing Patel's principles of unity for a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

