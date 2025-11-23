UPERC Freezes Power Tariffs for Sixth Year to Benefit Consumers

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has chosen to keep power tariffs unchanged for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking the sixth year of stable rates. This aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to prioritize consumer interests.

Under the new multi-year tariff regulations, existing tariff structures for all consumer categories remain. UPERC aims to slash distribution loss from 13.78% in FY 24-25 to 10.74% by FY 29-30. The Green Energy Tariff will benefit all consumers.

Despite overall challenges, only Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal DISCOMs met their loss targets, while Purvanchal lagged. Subsidies for lifeline consumers and rural households persist as UPERC plans steps to enhance billing transparency in multi-storey buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)