The Pomegranate Heist: A Bitter Harvest for Maharashtra Farmers

Farmers in Maharashtra's pomegranate belt, including Solapur and Pune, are facing significant losses due to large-scale thefts of the Bhagwa variety pomegranates. The thefts, amounting to lakhs of rupees, have particularly affected Altaf Mulla and Shahaji Walunj. Authorities have made little progress in resolving the cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune/Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:38 IST
In the heart of Maharashtra's pomegranate belt, a wave of pomegranate thefts has left farmers reeling. In Solapur, Altaf Mulla's family faced a devastating loss when three tonnes of the prized Bhagwa pomegranates were stolen, destroying their savings and months of cultivation efforts.

The thefts, which have hit farmers in regions like Pune and Solapur, involve lakhs worth of produce. Farmer Shahaji Walunj shares a similar plight, discovering 4,500 kg of pomegranates missing, drastically affecting his farm's prospects.

Despite police forming special teams, resolutions remain elusive. As farmers face threats from both wildlife and thieves, calls for increased security and compensation are rising within the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

