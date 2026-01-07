Chilling Pune Murder: Kidnapping, Deception, and Enmity
Two men and two minors have been arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Aman Singh Gachand in Pune. The accused allegedly lured him through a fake social media profile and killed him due to an old enmity. The investigation continues as the police prepare to exhume the body.
Authorities in Pune have apprehended two men and detained two minors in connection with the fatal kidnapping of 17-year-old Aman Singh Gachand. Officials report that the crime was fueled by an old enmity.
The investigation revealed that the suspects, Prathmesh Adhal and Nagesh Dhabale, with the aid of two juveniles, allegedly used a fake social media profile to lure Gachand into a trap. They convinced him to meet in the Katraj area, leading to his abduction.
The victim was then taken to a remote location near Khed Shivapur, where he was attacked with a sharp weapon and buried. Following their arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspects confessed. The body will be exhumed by police and district officials as investigations delve deeper into the impersonation angle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
