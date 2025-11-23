Empowering Farmers: The Rise of Farmer Producer Companies
Union minister Nitin Gadkari advocates for the establishment of farmer producer companies to boost agricultural productivity. Addressing a workshop by Agro Vision, he highlighted the importance of reducing production costs and using technology to enhance yields, ensuring prosperity for farmers.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the pivotal role of farmer producer companies in advancing the agricultural sector. Speaking at an Agro Vision workshop, he stressed the necessity of addressing farmers' issues at the commissionerate level through structured organizations.
Gadkari advocated for creating an apex body to streamline access to agricultural equipment, reduce production costs, and leverage loans. He highlighted the crucial use of technology and AI to enhance yields, paving the way for farmer prosperity.
The workshop, initiated by Agro Vision where Gadkari serves as chief mentor, showcased various strategic initiatives aimed at revolutionizing agricultural patterns and crop diversification.
