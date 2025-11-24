BHP Group Withdraws Merger Proposal with Anglo American

In a recent statement, BHP Group Ltd has announced it is withdrawing its proposal for a merger with Anglo American PLC. This decision ends speculation about a potential combination of the two mining giants.

BHP confirmed its stance, stating it is no longer considering the merger as part of its future plans. The announcement comes amidst a reassessment of strategic directions within the industry.

The withdrawal is expected to have significant implications within the mining sector, affecting market dynamics and investor sentiments.

