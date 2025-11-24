Sterling's Steady Path: UK Budget Anticipation and Economic Forecasts

On Monday, the pound maintained its position against the dollar as investors awaited Britain's upcoming budget announcement with caution.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to announce the new budget on Wednesday, aiming to convince investors of fiscal responsibility without increasing taxes on working individuals. Sterling steadied at $1.3095, having dipped 0.5% the previous week.

Nick Rees of Monex Europe highlighted the potential risks to the UK economy tied to the budget, focusing on how it might influence the pound, especially with predictions on economic forecasts and market reactions in anticipation of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

(With inputs from agencies.)