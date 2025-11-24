Left Menu

Triumph for Three: Fractal, Amagi, Sahajanand Secure SEBI Nod for IPO Launch

Fractal Analytics, Amagi Media Labs, and Sahajanand Medical Technologies have got clearance from Sebi to launch their IPOs. Fractal seeks to raise Rs 4,900 crore, Amagi aims for Rs 1,020 crore, and Sahajanand's IPO is solely an Offer for Sale. All IPOs received observations in November.

In a significant development for the Indian market, Fractal Analytics, Amagi Media Labs, and Sahajanand Medical Technologies have received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for their respective initial public offerings (IPOs). This update was reflected in an announcement by the markets regulator on Monday.

Fractal seeks to generate Rs 4,900 crore through its IPO, which comprises a fresh equity issue and an offer for sale (OFS). Amagi aims to garner Rs 1,020 crore through a mix of new equity and an OFS. Sahajanand Medical's IPO, on the other hand, is an entire OFS, highlighting the varied strategies of these companies.

The journey to approval began between July and August when these firms filed their IPO proposals. Observations from Sebi, received in mid-November, effectively signal the regulatory body's permission to proceed. Each firm is slated for listing on the BSE and NSE, marking a significant step forward in their financial growth narratives.

