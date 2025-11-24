Farewell to Dharmendra: The End of an Era in Indian Cinema

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the demise of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89. In a post on X, Goyal reminisced about the late actor's impactful career, referencing the iconic film 'Sholay' as one of his most significant contributions to cinema.

Goyal fondly referred to Dharmendra as an elder brother, highlighting his versatility in both politics and film. He noted Dharmendra's ability to evoke a range of emotions through his diverse work, leaving an indelible mark on moviegoers. The minister extended his sympathies to the actor's family and fans, praying for his peaceful rest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, describing Dharmendra's passing as 'the end of an era' in Indian cinema. Acknowledging his charm and depth in acting, Modi praised Dharmendra's simplicity and warmth. The actor is survived by family members including his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his children, among whom are actors Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra, known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, leaves behind a rich legacy that includes memorable films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, and Chupke Chupke. His enduring appeal cut across age groups, ensuring his status as a beloved figure for generations. His passing is a profound loss for admirers, colleagues, and the entire nation.

