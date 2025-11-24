Left Menu

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as mega-cap stocks gained traction following anticipations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Investors are closely monitoring data and central bank moves. The market remains volatile, with tech valuations causing concern, but resilience in consumer spending offers optimism ahead of the holiday season.

Updated: 24-11-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains on Monday, driven by mega-cap stocks amid rising expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Investors sought out new data for insights on the central bank's next actions, while comments from New York Fed President John Williams provided some policy reassurance.

Investor sentiment reflected an 80% chance of a forthcoming rate cut, up from 42% the previous week, influencing the market's choppy trading ahead of the December 10th Fed decision. Significant stock performances included Alphabet's 5.7% rise and Tesla's 4.4% gain.

While tech sector valuation concerns persist, consumer resilience is highlighted with holiday sales anticipated to exceed $1 trillion, despite mixed economic signals. Despite volatility, Deutsche Bank remains optimistic, predicting a rebound in the S&P 500 by 2026, driven by strong earnings and AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

