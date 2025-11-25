Left Menu

Global Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculation

Global stocks advanced as expectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in December grew. This eased concerns about AI valuations and a protracted U.S. government shutdown. Comments from Fed officials signaled potential rate cuts, boosting markets, especially in communication services. U.S. markets will close for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 03:15 IST
Global Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks saw an uptick for the second consecutive day Monday, driven by growing anticipation of a December interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve. This alleviated recent concerns about AI sector valuations, coupled with a dip in longer-term U.S. Treasury yields.

Markets had recently stumbled, marking their biggest weekly percentage drop since early August, marred by worries over interest rate cuts, a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, and high AI-related company valuations. Recent comments from New York Fed President John Williams hinted at potential near-term rate reductions, a sentiment echoed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

The likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut in December's meeting has risen sharply. As Mary Daly, San Francisco Fed President, expressed support for a rate cut citing a weakened job market, the likelihood jumped to 85.1%. Wall Street saw notable gains led by the communication services sector, buoyed by Alphabet's surge. Meanwhile, signs of progress toward a Ukraine-Russia peace deal added optimism in European markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
2
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global
3
Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

 Global
4
Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025