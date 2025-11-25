Global Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculation

Global stocks saw an uptick for the second consecutive day Monday, driven by growing anticipation of a December interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve. This alleviated recent concerns about AI sector valuations, coupled with a dip in longer-term U.S. Treasury yields.

Markets had recently stumbled, marking their biggest weekly percentage drop since early August, marred by worries over interest rate cuts, a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, and high AI-related company valuations. Recent comments from New York Fed President John Williams hinted at potential near-term rate reductions, a sentiment echoed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

The likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut in December's meeting has risen sharply. As Mary Daly, San Francisco Fed President, expressed support for a rate cut citing a weakened job market, the likelihood jumped to 85.1%. Wall Street saw notable gains led by the communication services sector, buoyed by Alphabet's surge. Meanwhile, signs of progress toward a Ukraine-Russia peace deal added optimism in European markets.

