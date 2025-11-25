Karnataka's Lokayukta Raids Reveal Disproportionate Assets Conundrum

In a concerted effort to clamp down on corruption, the Lokayukta officials have launched a series of raids across Karnataka, targeting the residences and offices of various government officials. Notably, Professor Subhaschandra Natikar of Karnataka University found himself at the center of the latest operation conducted on Tuesday at locations including his Shetter Colony home and the university's Sociology Department.

The investigation, led by Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa, stems from allegations concerning the unlawful possession of disproportionate assets by the professor. Earlier raids in July similarly cast the spotlight on a slew of government officials, with searches conducted in regions such as Hassan, Chikkabalapura, and Bengaluru. The accused include engineering and horticulture department personnel, highlighting a broader issue of asset misreporting across the state.

Among those implicated in July was Sunil Kumar of the Health and Family Welfare Department, with Lokayukta officials meticulously examining documents unearthed during the Kalaburagi searches. Additionally, in an operation in Bidar, valuable items like gold and cash were seized from Assistant Director Maruthi Bagli's residence. These extensive measures underscore the Lokayukta's ongoing vigilance in rooting out malpractice in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)