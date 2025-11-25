Left Menu

India Eyes Leading Role in Indo-Pacific Ship Repair

India aims to become the dominant sustainment and repair hub for ships in the Indo-Pacific. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced this at the 'Samudra Utkarsh' seminar, highlighting India's growing reputation for complex ship refits. INS Vikrant symbolizes India's shipbuilding capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:00 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is positioning itself as the leading hub for ship sustainment and repair in the Indo-Pacific region, as declared by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'Samudra Utkarsh' seminar in New Delhi. Singh emphasized that international ships are increasingly choosing Indian shipyards, acknowledging the nation's reliability and competitive edge in complex refits.

Highlighting a significant milestone, Singh praised the INS Vikrant, reflecting on the advanced technological and industrial capabilities of India's shipbuilding sector. He noted, "Our ambition is to become the preferred choice in the Indo-Pacific region, showcasing our world-class platforms and indigenous aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant."

Revisiting India's maritime history, Rajnath Singh shared insights from the Indus Valley Civilisation, which had sophisticated port systems. The Defence Minister also outlined the seminar's focus on India's shipbuilding legacy, technological advancements, and its pivotal role in global maritime security through indigenous innovation.

