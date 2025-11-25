Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Termination: Army Soldier's Refusal to Participate in Religious Practices

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea from an Army soldier, a practicing Christian, who was terminated for not participating in collective religious practices. The Court deemed his actions as gross indiscipline and maintained that his conduct rendered him unfit for military service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:25 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Termination: Army Soldier's Refusal to Participate in Religious Practices
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Christian Indian Army soldier who was terminated for refusing to participate in mandated collective religious practices. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the soldier's refusal signified gross indiscipline, which couldn't be tolerated within the army.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan represented the petitioner, challenging an earlier decision by the Delhi High Court that upheld his dismissal. The defense claimed that the soldier's conscientious objection was due to his reluctance to enter religious sanctums, observed during unit-led activities.

Despite a commendable service record, the Supreme Court stressed the imperative role of unity and discipline within the army, asserting that the soldier's refusal amounted to an affront to his fellow troops. Emphasizing the need for a leader to shoulder collective responsibilities, the Court affirmed the soldier's termination. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Passport Tensions: Indian Woman's Harassment Sparks Diplomatic Clash

Passport Tensions: Indian Woman's Harassment Sparks Diplomatic Clash

 China
2
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
3
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
4
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025