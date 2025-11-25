Supreme Court Upholds Termination: Army Soldier's Refusal to Participate in Religious Practices

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Christian Indian Army soldier who was terminated for refusing to participate in mandated collective religious practices. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the soldier's refusal signified gross indiscipline, which couldn't be tolerated within the army.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan represented the petitioner, challenging an earlier decision by the Delhi High Court that upheld his dismissal. The defense claimed that the soldier's conscientious objection was due to his reluctance to enter religious sanctums, observed during unit-led activities.

Despite a commendable service record, the Supreme Court stressed the imperative role of unity and discipline within the army, asserting that the soldier's refusal amounted to an affront to his fellow troops. Emphasizing the need for a leader to shoulder collective responsibilities, the Court affirmed the soldier's termination. (ANI)

