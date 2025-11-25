Assam CM Confirms Murder Case in Zubeen Garg's Death Inquiry

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated during the Winter Assembly session that the untimely death of famed musician Zubeen Garg is unequivocally a murder. He clarified that their administration never opposed the adjournment motion related to Garg's case, emphasizing the ongoing judicial process.

The Chief Minister detailed that, following a preliminary investigation, it was concluded that Garg's demise was not merely a case of culpable homicide but rather a straightforward murder. To provide substantial backing to this assertion, the court has allowed the addition of Section 103 to the chargesheet, joining Sections 61, 105, and 106 of the BNS.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Sarma noted that several individuals, including close associates of Garg, have been detained. He revealed that the investigation was bolstered by international cooperation, with Singapore authorities assisting through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. The Special Investigation Team is set to submit its comprehensive chargesheet by December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)