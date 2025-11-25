Saffron Flag Hoisted at Ram Temple: A Symbol of Civilisation Rebirth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Modi hoisted a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, marking the temple's construction completion. The event, attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, was deeply significant for attendees.

Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Bhagwat ceremoniously raised the saffron flag, known as the 'Dharma Dhwaj,' atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikhar. The flag, featuring symbols like 'Om,' the Sun, and the Kovidara tree, reflects profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. Measuring 10 by 20 feet, the flag holds historical and spiritual significance.

The Kovidara tree combines traits of the Mandar and Parijat trees, an ancient symbol of hybridization by Rishi Kashyap. The Sun links to Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, while 'Om' denotes eternal sound. The hoisting coincided with the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami. PM Modi called the flag a symbol of civilisation's rebirth and Ram Rajya's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)