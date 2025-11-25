Left Menu

Sacred Rituals Illuminate Tirumala: Devotees Unite in Spiritual Celebration

The Panchami Saare ritual at Tirumala’s Srivari Temple drew large crowds for sacred ceremonies on Tuesday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ensured seamless proceedings, and devotees experienced immense spiritual satisfaction. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the majestic Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam procession, featuring Lord Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, marked another significant annual event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:11 IST
The revered Srivari Temple in Tirumala witnessed the commencement of the sacred Panchami Saare ritual on Tuesday, a significant event in the annual religious landscape. Crowds of devotees gathered to partake in ceremonial offerings and seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), extensive arrangements ensured the smooth flow of the ritual and facilitated a comfortable darshan for all attendees. Officials confirmed that necessary protocols were in place to manage the influx of pilgrims, as the temple grounds resonated with collective devotion.

On Sunday, the temple celebrated Kaishika Dwadashi with a stately procession. From 4:30 am to 5:30 am, Lord Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, joined by Sridevi and Bhudevi, provided blessings during a ritual journey through the temple streets. Despite a light drizzle, devotees relished the opportunity to receive darshan within the Ghatatopam mandapam, marking this annual observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

