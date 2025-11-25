Left Menu

Romanian Assets of Lukoil Attract Multiple Bidders

Three companies are negotiating to acquire the Romanian assets of Russia's Lukoil, including its petrol stations and refinery, according to Romania's Energy Minister. A draft bill could allow Romania to take temporary control if needed as the government ensures fuel supplies remain unaffected during refinery maintenance.

Updated: 25-11-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

Three companies have entered direct negotiations to purchase the Romanian assets of Russia's energy giant Lukoil, Romania's Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan announced on Tuesday. The assets in question include 320 petrol stations, the country's third-largest refinery, and offshore exploration rights in the Black Sea.

Ivan noted that the negotiations involve both the refinery and petrol stations. He was quoted by the online publication www.profit.ro, stating that the deal is progressing between private companies and is expected to conclude swiftly to serve Romania's interests.

In response to potential disruptions, Romania is drafting a bill that could enable temporary state control over the assets. The refinery is currently shut for maintenance, but officials assured that fuel supply remains stable, with the Petrotel refinery accounting for a significant portion of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

