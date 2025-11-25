Left Menu

Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta urges corporates to adopt a long-term viability assessment over a horizon of three to five years, considering global best practices. This follows issues with companies facing insolvency despite being labeled 'Going Concern' on a short-term basis. The call includes forming risk management committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:20 IST
Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?
Nitin Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gupta, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), has called on businesses to consider conducting long-term viability assessments over the next three to five years.

This recommendation comes amidst rising instances of companies undergoing insolvency proceedings, despite the 'Going Concern' assessments conducted over a 12-month period.

The suggestion was made during a conference hosted by Assocham, where Gupta also stressed the importance of self-regulatory measures and recommended establishing a board-level risk management committee separate from audit committees to enhance corporate governance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025