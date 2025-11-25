Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

Nitin Gupta, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), has called on businesses to consider conducting long-term viability assessments over the next three to five years.

This recommendation comes amidst rising instances of companies undergoing insolvency proceedings, despite the 'Going Concern' assessments conducted over a 12-month period.

The suggestion was made during a conference hosted by Assocham, where Gupta also stressed the importance of self-regulatory measures and recommended establishing a board-level risk management committee separate from audit committees to enhance corporate governance practices.

