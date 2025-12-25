Musical Titans Unite: Honoring Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Acclaimed music maestro AR Rahman is joining forces with celebrated artists Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, and Shaan for a special concert to pay tribute to the late Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. Scheduled for January 17, 2026, in Mumbai, the event, titled 'Haazri', marks its fourth edition.

The homage, held annually on Khan's death anniversary, is a collaborative effort by his family and disciples. Rahman shared his enthusiasm for curating a unique set in honor of his revered guru whom he holds in high esteem.

For the performers, the concert is a deeply personal reunion, reflecting on Khan's enduring legacy in Indian classical music and his influential role in shaping their musical journeys. The tribute concert is organized by NR Talent and Event Management, promising a meaningful homage to one of India's legendary music figures.