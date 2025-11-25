AICTE and MIC Propel Innovation Across India with IIC Regional Meets

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in partnership with the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, recently held the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) Regional Meet 2025 across eight Indian cities. The event was inaugurated by AICTE Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam, who lauded the initiative's significant growth over seven years.

Prof. Sitharam highlighted that the IIC network has become one of the largest innovation ecosystems in higher education globally, with over 16,400 councils across India. The initiative is now integrated with AICTE's approval processes, making it mandatory for all approved institutions, with plans to expand across diverse educational institutions.

These regional events aim to strengthen India's innovation culture through collaborations aligned with national priorities like Swadeshi, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat. They include exhibitions, training, and competitions to promote product development and recognize outstanding innovators.

