AICTE and MIC Propel Innovation Across India with IIC Regional Meets

The AICTE, in partnership with the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, held successful IIC Regional Meets across eight cities, emphasizing national innovation culture. AICTE Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam highlighted the expansion and impact of IICs in higher education, with a focus on innovation and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:26 IST
AICTE Chairman inaugurates first phase of IIC regional meet 2025 (Photo/AICTE). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in partnership with the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, recently held the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) Regional Meet 2025 across eight Indian cities. The event was inaugurated by AICTE Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam, who lauded the initiative's significant growth over seven years.

Prof. Sitharam highlighted that the IIC network has become one of the largest innovation ecosystems in higher education globally, with over 16,400 councils across India. The initiative is now integrated with AICTE's approval processes, making it mandatory for all approved institutions, with plans to expand across diverse educational institutions.

These regional events aim to strengthen India's innovation culture through collaborations aligned with national priorities like Swadeshi, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat. They include exhibitions, training, and competitions to promote product development and recognize outstanding innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

