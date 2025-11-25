Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Emerges as a Dynamic Investment Hub at Delhi Investor Connect

The Chhattisgarh Department of Commerce & Industries held successful investor events in New Delhi, showcasing investment opportunities in steel, tourism, and hospitality. The roadshow generated Rs 6,826 crore commitments, boosting employment and highlighting investor confidence in the state’s governance and industrial policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:50 IST
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai at an event in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Department of Commerce & Industries achieved significant success with two Investor Connect events in New Delhi, emphasizing the state's potential in the Speciality Steel and Tourism & Hospitality sectors. These events are part of its ongoing national Industrial Promotion Roadshow.

Collaborating with the Department of Tourism and FICCI, the roadshow has attracted investment commitments worth Rs 6,826 crore, poised to create 3,037 jobs. Chhattisgarh's investor-friendly governance and industrial diversification efforts continue to appeal to major enterprises nationwide.

APL Apollo Group Chairman Sanjay Gupta announced a Rs 1,200 crore investment in new projects and a charitable hospital, reinforcing industry trust in Chhattisgarh. The state's policies and responsive governance, exemplified by fast project clearances, are set to drive further growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

