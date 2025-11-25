Left Menu

Rachel Reeves' Budget Priorities: Energy Bill Strategies Unveiled

British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to maintain the value-added tax on domestic energy bills in the upcoming budget. However, she will introduce a support package for household energy costs, with adjustments to green levies on electricity, as reported by the Financial Times.

London | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:15 IST
  • United Kingdom

Amid anticipation surrounding the upcoming budget, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to maintain the current value-added tax on domestic energy bills, according to sources from the Financial Times.

Despite maintaining this tax, Reeves is committed to introducing measures aimed at alleviating household energy costs.

The initiative will involve alterations to the green levies imposed on electricity, providing much-needed relief to consumers grappling with high energy expenses.

