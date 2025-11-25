Rachel Reeves' Budget Priorities: Energy Bill Strategies Unveiled

Amid anticipation surrounding the upcoming budget, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to maintain the current value-added tax on domestic energy bills, according to sources from the Financial Times.

Despite maintaining this tax, Reeves is committed to introducing measures aimed at alleviating household energy costs.

The initiative will involve alterations to the green levies imposed on electricity, providing much-needed relief to consumers grappling with high energy expenses.

