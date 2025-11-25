Left Menu

PM Modi's Bold Stand Against Terrorism and Drug Addiction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's resolute stance against terrorism, referencing Operation Sindoor as a pivotal response to the Pahalgam attack. In his Kurukshetra speech, he emphasized peace, security, and confronting youth drug addiction through Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings, celebrating the spiritual leader's sacrifice amidst Mughal oppression.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India's unwavering approach towards terrorism, referencing Operation Sindoor as a definitive response to the recent Pahalgam attack. Speaking at the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra, Modi underscored India's desire for peace but made it clear that there will be no compromise on national security.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on the night of May 6-7, targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The operation involved intense exchanges of drones and missiles for four days before both sides reached a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

In addition to the anti-terror stance, PM Modi raised concerns about drug addiction among the youth. He stressed the importance of adapting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur to tackle this issue. Modi recounted the guru's historic resistance against Mughal oppression, emphasizing his refusal to compromise on religious and ethical principles, even facing execution.

