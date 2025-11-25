Gaza's Children Face Harrowing Struggles in Muddy Floodwaters
Families in Gaza are grappling with severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall, exacerbating the hardships in the wake of prolonged conflict. Despite a ceasefire, aid is insufficient, and infrastructure is failing. Many are living in tents with inadequate sanitation, struggling to protect their few remaining possessions in dire conditions.
In Gaza, children and families find themselves struggling again, this time against a deluge of muddy floodwaters inundating their temporary shelters.
The relentless rainfall has overwhelmed makeshift tents, engendering desolation among displaced Palestinians scarcely managing to preserve their remaining belongings after years of warfare.
Despite a ceasefire, aid delivery remains constrained and limited, with agencies expressing grave concern over looming winter challenges and ongoing infrastructure shortages.
