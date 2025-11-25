Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Calls for Defence Self-Reliance at Swavalamban 2025 Seminar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the need for India to reduce dependency on foreign defence equipment. At the Swavalamban 2025 seminar, he praised India's maritime advances and called for strengthening the supply chain. The event focused on innovation, indigenisation, and emerging technologies for enhanced defence capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:51 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of reducing India's reliance on foreign countries for defence equipment procurement. Speaking at the Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2025 seminar, Singh underscored the economic burdens associated with foreign acquisitions, citing maintenance and repair costs as major concerns.

Singh lauded India's progress as a maritime power, attributing successes to both national innovators and the Indian Navy. He announced that India is entering a 'golden era' of defence innovation, driven by the country's economic, strategic, and technological strengths, which are coalescing into a new defence architecture.

At the event, Vice Chief of Naval Staff VADM Sanjay Vatsayan emphasized the Swavalamban-2025's focus on innovation and indigenisation. He highlighted the role of emerging technologies in advancing defence capabilities and discussed the Navy's progress toward self-reliance in defence technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

