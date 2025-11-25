Left Menu

Modi to Inaugurate India's First Global MRO Facility for Aircraft Engines in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India facility in Hyderabad, the largest of its kind in India and a landmark step towards aviation self-reliance. The facility aims to bolster India's MRO capabilities, create jobs, and enhance its global aviation stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:19 IST
Modi to Inaugurate India's First Global MRO Facility for Aircraft Engines in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Narendra Modi youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility via video conferencing on November 26. Located at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park-SEZ in Hyderabad, this state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility is set to revolutionize aircraft engine repairs for LEAP engines that power Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The new facility marks a historic moment as it is the first time a global original equipment manufacturer has established an MRO operation in India. Spanning 45,000 square meters and constructed with an initial investment of around Rs 1,300 crore, it can service up to 300 LEAP engines annually. By 2035, SAESI is expected to employ more than 1,000 skilled Indian technicians and engineers, leveraging advanced process equipment to deliver world-class maintenance services.

Officials state that this project aligns with the national goal of achieving Aatmanirbharta in the aviation sector, aiming to cut foreign exchange expenditures and establish India as a leading global aviation hub. Government initiatives, such as GST reforms in 2024 and revised MRO guidelines, are streamlining operations, reducing tax load, and fostering a robust MRO ecosystem to support the industry's growth. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
2
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
3
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
4
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025