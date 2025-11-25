Modi to Inaugurate India's First Global MRO Facility for Aircraft Engines in Hyderabad

In a significant boost to India's aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility via video conferencing on November 26. Located at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park-SEZ in Hyderabad, this state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility is set to revolutionize aircraft engine repairs for LEAP engines that power Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The new facility marks a historic moment as it is the first time a global original equipment manufacturer has established an MRO operation in India. Spanning 45,000 square meters and constructed with an initial investment of around Rs 1,300 crore, it can service up to 300 LEAP engines annually. By 2035, SAESI is expected to employ more than 1,000 skilled Indian technicians and engineers, leveraging advanced process equipment to deliver world-class maintenance services.

Officials state that this project aligns with the national goal of achieving Aatmanirbharta in the aviation sector, aiming to cut foreign exchange expenditures and establish India as a leading global aviation hub. Government initiatives, such as GST reforms in 2024 and revised MRO guidelines, are streamlining operations, reducing tax load, and fostering a robust MRO ecosystem to support the industry's growth. (ANI)