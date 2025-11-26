Emerging Markets Surge Amid Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts and Ukraine Peace

Emerging market assets have surged this week, riding a wave of optimism over a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Investors are also closely monitoring developments related to a peace proposal for the Ukraine conflict, stirring hopes for greater market stability.

Last week's downturn, driven by concerns over inflated AI valuations, has given way to renewed confidence as signs of progress in the Ukraine situation emerge. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed willingness to advance discussions with U.S. leadership, potentially catalyzing more investment into these markets.

Amid these shifts, certain Ukrainian bonds hit nine-month highs, while oil prices fluctuated due to anticipated oversupply and geopolitical developments. Meanwhile, Polish and South Korean equities have posted gains, reflecting broader positive sentiment across emerging markets.

