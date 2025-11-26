IATA Report Highlights Aviation’s Expanding Economic Impact in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing aviation sector is delivering significant economic and employment benefits, according to the newly released Value of Air Transport Study from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The report underscores the country’s sustained investment in airport infrastructure, safety, and workforce development—efforts that are transforming Uzbekistan into an emerging aviation hub in Central Asia and a key gateway between East and West.

A Fast-Growing Contributor to Jobs and GDP

IATA’s analysis shows the aviation industry plays a crucial and expanding role in Uzbekistan’s economy. The country currently supports:

12,400 direct aviation jobs

USD 96.5 million in direct economic output, equal to 0.1% of GDP

When factoring in supply chain activity, employee spending, and aviation-driven tourism, the total economic contribution rises dramatically:

USD 795.5 million, equal to 0.9% of national GDP

128,000 total jobs supported across the wider economy

These figures demonstrate aviation’s ability to stimulate employment far beyond airports and airlines, creating ripple effects across hospitality, transport, retail, and business services.

Building a Resilient and Competitive Aviation Network

Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Europe, says Uzbekistan’s focus on aviation has strengthened both the sector and the wider economy.

“Uzbekistan’s continued investment in new airport infrastructure, safety improvements, and in people have played a key role in supporting a resilient and robust aviation sector,” he said. “This strengthens the country’s tourism industry and foreign direct investment, while enhancing its attractiveness as a future east-west transit hub.”

Uzbekistan’s ambition aligns with global trends: international air travel is rebounding strongly, cargo demand is rising, and nations are competing to position themselves as regional transit points.

Tourism: A Major Economic Engine Powered by Aviation

Tourism linked directly to aviation contributed USD 282.9 million to Uzbekistan’s GDP. International visitors, drawn to the country’s historical cities, cultural landmarks, and growing hospitality offerings, spend an estimated USD 2 billion annually in the wider economy.

Popular destinations such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva—connected by improved air routes—continue to attract visitors year-round. As connectivity expands, tourism operators expect further growth, with positive flow-on effects for hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and local artisans.

Uzbekistan’s Rising Importance in Global Air Cargo

Uzbekistan is increasingly positioning itself as a transit point for air freight in the region. In 2023 alone:

66,600 tonnes of air cargo moved through Uzbekistan’s airports

The opening of a dedicated cargo terminal at Tashkent Airport earlier this year, together with strong growth at Navoi International Airport, is expected to push cargo volumes higher. Navoi, already a major logistics hub, continues to attract interest from international freight carriers due to its central location and expanding facilities.

Strategic Advantages: Geography Meets Opportunity

Uzbekistan’s central position in Eurasia makes it a natural connector between:

East and West

Asia, the Caucasus and Europe

Central Asian neighbours

With growing interest from international airlines and cargo operators, the country is well-placed to become a competitive regional hub for passenger travel, trade, logistics, and tourism.

To maximise this potential, IATA identifies four key priorities for policymakers.

Four Key Priorities for Uzbekistan’s Aviation Future

1. Alignment With Global Standards

Adopting international standards—from safety to passenger processing and digital systems—is essential. Compliance enhances:

Passenger confidence

Operational efficiency

Airline attractiveness

Hub competitiveness

For Uzbekistan to compete with established hubs such as Istanbul, Doha, or Dubai, consistent alignment with global aviation norms is vital.

2. Infrastructure Development and Cost Competitiveness

Uzbekistan is already building new airports in:

Tashkent

Bukhara

Urgench

But IATA notes that infrastructure must remain cost-competitive. High airport fees can deter airlines, weaken tourism growth, and push cargo operators toward neighbouring countries. Close collaboration with industry will ensure airports remain efficient, modern, and accessible.

3. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Production

Uzbekistan has expressed strong interest in producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). To succeed globally:

SAF must meet international certification and quality standards.

Production should be based on renewable or low-carbon feedstocks to ensure environmental integrity.

Uzbekistan can leverage its existing Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technology, but must pivot toward renewable inputs.

Developing a competitive SAF industry would position Uzbekistan as a leader in sustainable aviation across Central Asia.

4. Investment in People and Skills

A growing aviation sector requires a skilled, adaptable workforce. Uzbekistan will need:

Trained pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, ground handlers

Skilled technicians for cargo, maintenance, and airport operations

Hospitality and tourism professionals

Aviation safety and regulatory specialists

Developing local talent will reduce reliance on foreign expertise and ensure long-term industry resilience.

A Promising Future for Uzbekistan’s Aviation Sector

IATA’s Value of Air Transport Study shows that Uzbekistan’s aviation strategy is already paying off. Investment in infrastructure, commitment to safety, and expanding connectivity are building a strong foundation for future growth.

With its strategic location, modernising airports, and rising tourism appeal, Uzbekistan has the potential to become a leading aviation hub in Central Asia—linking continents, driving economic activity, and creating thousands of jobs across the country.