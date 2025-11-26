British Man Pleads Guilty in Liverpool Crowd Incident

In a significant courtroom development, British man Paul Doyle admitted guilt on Wednesday for a car incident that disrupted a Liverpool soccer celebration. The distressing event, occurring during the Premier League title victory parade in May, saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of jubilant fans.

Appearing visibly emotional, 53-year-old Doyle changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at Liverpool Crown Court. This change of heart came despite his earlier September plea, marking a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings.

As the case unfolds, Doyle's admission highlights the gravity of the incident and its impact on the community of devoted Liverpool supporters, who had gathered in large numbers to celebrate their team's success.